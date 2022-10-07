Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

