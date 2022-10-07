Aloha Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,684.00 (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Aloha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the US dollar. Aloha has a market capitalization of $207,462.37 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aloha alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Aloha

Aloha launched on February 21st, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,790,937 tokens. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @alohadefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha (ALOHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aloha has a current supply of 98,790,937.5 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Aloha is 0.00225103 USD and is down -19.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $72.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alohadefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aloha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aloha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.