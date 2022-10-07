Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $918.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $71,385.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,327.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $71,385.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,327.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,063 shares of company stock worth $451,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.