Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 8.8%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.85. 19,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,775,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Altimmune Stock Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $553.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Altimmune by 1,060.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 305,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,528 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,999,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

