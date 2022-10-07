American Clean Resources Group (SMPR) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Clean Resources Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51% American Clean Resources Group Competitors -67.71% -18.26% -8.45%

Risk and Volatility

American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Clean Resources Group Competitors 229 1056 1475 41 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Clean Resources Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 33.53%. Given American Clean Resources Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Clean Resources Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Clean Resources Group N/A -$1.13 million -6.86 American Clean Resources Group Competitors $1.69 billion $161.35 million -8.96

American Clean Resources Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Clean Resources Group. American Clean Resources Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Clean Resources Group rivals beat American Clean Resources Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Clean Resources Group

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

