American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.53.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
American Express Stock Performance
NYSE:AXP opened at $142.38 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.