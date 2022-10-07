American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 4.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.32% of American Tower worth $383,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded down $8.35 on Friday, reaching $194.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.13. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $202.78 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

