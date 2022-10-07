American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $264.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $264.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.71.

NYSE:AMT opened at $203.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a 1-year low of $202.78 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $483,831,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

