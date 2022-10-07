American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

AWK stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

