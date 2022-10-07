American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $129.18

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $129.18 and last traded at $129.42, with a volume of 2943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

