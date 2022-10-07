America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 458,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $390.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

Separately, Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

