Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 6,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00.

AMKR stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 600,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,862. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,703,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after acquiring an additional 714,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

