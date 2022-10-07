Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Shares of QNNTF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure.

