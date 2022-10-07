Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $178.15

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $158.87 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average is $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,833,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

