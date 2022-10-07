Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$962.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.29.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,116,878.44. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,500. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,116,878.44. Insiders have bought 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560 in the last ninety days.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

