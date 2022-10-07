Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price at $63.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of InMode

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Price Performance

INMD opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.23.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

