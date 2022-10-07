Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $10.57

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Barclays raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of GAP by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.