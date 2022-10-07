Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 7th (ATLC, DGE, ENQ, ENT, FTI, HAL, HBR, HP, IMB, IPX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 7th:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,350 ($40.48) target price on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.34) price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($27.19) target price on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

