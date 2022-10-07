Analyzing Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 20.61% 9.49% 0.78% Allegiance Bancshares 28.90% 9.86% 1.09%

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Allegiance Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 2.03 $3.76 billion $3.94 10.32 Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.17 $81.55 million $3.70 11.25

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank of New York Mellon and Allegiance Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 0 9 3 0 2.25 Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus target price of $50.27, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Allegiance Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Allegiance Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.