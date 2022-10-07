Analyzing Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) & Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Western Copper and Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -49.00% -38.73% -26.62% Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.88% -3.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Captor Capital and Western Copper and Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Western Copper and Gold has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than Captor Capital.

This table compares Captor Capital and Western Copper and Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.35 -$14.68 million ($0.27) -0.64 Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -45.00

Western Copper and Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captor Capital. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

