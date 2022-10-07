Analyzing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 32.97% 18.04% 1.66% Independent Bank 25.36% 8.56% 1.21%

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Independent Bank pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

19.3% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $52.02 million 2.68 $10.85 million N/A N/A Independent Bank $521.13 million 7.06 $120.99 million $3.69 21.30

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hanover Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hanover Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.44%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. It operates branch offices located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau County, New York; and administrative office in Suffolk County, New York. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, consumer real estate, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operates one hundred nineteen retail branches, two limited-service retail branches, and one mobile branch located within Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

