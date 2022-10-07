Analyzing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVERTEC and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 2 1 0 2.00 NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

EVERTEC presently has a consensus target price of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.73%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $22.79, indicating a potential upside of 121.01%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than EVERTEC.

This table compares EVERTEC and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 24.33% 38.20% 15.88% NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $589.80 million 3.68 $161.13 million $2.04 15.95 NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.00 -$42.50 million N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet.

Summary

EVERTEC beats NerdWallet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.