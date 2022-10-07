Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 8.1%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 20,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,406,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Angi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Insider Activity at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Angi by 100.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Angi by 25.9% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Angi by 78.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 255,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Angi by 7.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth $115,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

