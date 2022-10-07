AniFi World Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $63,207.85 (ANIFI)

AniFi World (ANIFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, AniFi World has traded down 21% against the dollar. One AniFi World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AniFi World has a market capitalization of $63,207.85 and approximately $8,481.00 worth of AniFi World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About AniFi World

AniFi World launched on September 1st, 2022. AniFi World’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. AniFi World’s official message board is medium.com/@anifi. The official website for AniFi World is anifi.io. AniFi World’s official Twitter account is @anifiworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AniFi World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AniFi World (ANIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AniFi World has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AniFi World is 0.00195043 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,966.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anifi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AniFi World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AniFi World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AniFi World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

