ANIVERSE (ANV) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, ANIVERSE has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $36.23 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.71 or 0.99965305 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002570 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063813 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005063 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANV is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

