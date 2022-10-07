Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 90,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,862,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

