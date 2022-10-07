Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.98

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 12296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOUS shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 7.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $900.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.27.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.