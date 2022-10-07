APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Trimmed by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 6,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 889,250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of APA by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 107,378 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 4.1 %

APA opened at $42.20 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.67.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

