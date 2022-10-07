API INU (API) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,511.00

API INU (API) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. API INU has a total market capitalization of $38,456.07 and approximately $13,511.00 worth of API INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API INU has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One API INU token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

API INU Profile

API INU was first traded on April 23rd, 2022. API INU’s total supply is 4,943,663,719,542 tokens. API INU’s official message board is medium.com/@apiinu. The official website for API INU is apiinu.com. API INU’s official Twitter account is @apiinu.

API INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API INU (API) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. API INU has a current supply of 4,943,663,719,542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of API INU is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $205.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apiinu.com/.”

