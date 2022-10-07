Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

APOG opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

