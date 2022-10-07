Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $39.14

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.14, but opened at $40.22. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMEH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.