Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $39.14

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.14, but opened at $40.22. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 5 shares traded.
AMEH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Apollo Medical Stock Down 5.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.79.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
