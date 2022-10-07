Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,066 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 599,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 694,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 125,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VWO stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,597,205. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

