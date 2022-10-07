Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 460,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 1,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,518. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88.

