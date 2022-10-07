Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %

UNP traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.85. 45,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.73 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

