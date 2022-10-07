Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. 50,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,570. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90.

