Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,157 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,286. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

