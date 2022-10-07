Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 494 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $16.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.24. 62,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

