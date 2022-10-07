Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,069 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,640,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 69,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,374. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

