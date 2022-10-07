Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $2.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut shares of Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of APTX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.24. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

