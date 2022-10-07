APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One APYSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $533,137.24 and $62,388.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APYSwap

APYSwap launched on March 2nd, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,813,480 tokens. The Reddit community for APYSwap is https://reddit.com/r/apyswap. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. APYSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@apyswap. APYSwap’s official website is apyswap.com.

APYSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap (APYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. APYSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,191,036 in circulation. The last known price of APYSwap is 0.01801808 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $38,484.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apyswap.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

