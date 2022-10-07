Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Piper Sandler

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ABR opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.