Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Buys $286,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,671,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,600,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $67.22 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Ares Management by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

