ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 247,345 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.28 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

