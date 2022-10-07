ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $187.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

