ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,690,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,089,000 after buying an additional 409,298 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,657,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.1% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

