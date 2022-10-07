ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $7.76 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $219,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 178,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 71.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $70.04 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

