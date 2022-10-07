ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $332.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

