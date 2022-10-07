ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 194,554 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 1,010.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 136,757 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

