ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,975 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.64% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $49,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,416,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $26.62 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.