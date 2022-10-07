ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,497 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VBR stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

